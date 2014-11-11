Former AAP colleague Binny to fight Kejriwal from in New Delhi

The expelled AAP MLA did not clarify whether he was going to contest from a BJP ticket. (Source: PTI/file photo)

Former AAP MLA from Laxmi Nagar, Vinod Kumar Binny, on Monday announced that he would contest the elections from New Delhi constituency against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking to Newsline, he said, “I have been working in the New Delhi constituency for the past three months and I plan to contest the elections against Arvind Kejriwal from there. During the campaign, I plan to expose him.”

But the expelled AAP MLA did not clarify whether he was going to contest from a BJP ticket. “One will have to wait for clarity,” he said.

“I have fought and won elections as an Independent candidate. When I was associated with the AAP, Kejriwal and other leaders credited me with the idea of swaraj and mohalla sabhas,” he said.

Asked if he would contest from any another constituency, Binny said it would only be New Delhi. “If Kejriwal decides to contest from another seat, it will prove that he is scared of the people’s mandate,” Binny said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App