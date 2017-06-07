Villagers, cops clash over land at Ramgarh

Several people were injured during a clash between police personnel and residents of Badshahpur’s Ramgarh village in Gurgaon on Tuesday afternoon. While the SHO of the police station in the area is recuperating at Medanta — The Medicity, “five or six” other police personnel are admitted at the General Hospital in Gurgaon.

Two residents of the village — a man and a woman — are also admitted at a hospital. A case has been registered regarding the incident. While police claimed the violence took place because residents were attempting to stop construction on a plot of land in the village, residents claimed that builders have coerced them into selling their land, including the plot that was the bone of contention on Tuesday, and that the matter is being heard in the High Court.

According to residents, the builders summoned police personnel to resolve the issue, and the latter detained three residents and took them to the police station. “How can they construct on a plot, when the case is sub judice? We told police our version but they refused to listen… When three people were taken to the police station, we went there and the police became violent. We were beaten with lathis and sticks,” alleged a resident.

Police claimed they reached the spot after receiving a call about a conflict that was likely to break out at a construction site. “We asked the residents to show us documents to prove they could legally halt the work but they became violent,” an officer alleged.

