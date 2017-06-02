Vijender Pal always gave his 100 per cent, say colleagues

Fireman Vijender Pal served in the fire department for

A pall of gloom descended on Prasad Nagar Fire Station, where fireman Vijender Pal was posted for three years. The 52-year-old was killed Wednesday night while trying to put out a blaze in a factory in Anand Parbat. “Vijender was a dedicated fireman and used to give his hundred percent every time he was on duty. Ours was a 24-hour shift so we used to talk a lot. I still cannot believe he is no longer with us,” said his colleague Trilok Sharma.

Chief Fire Officer, Atul Garg, told The Indian Express that Pal’s family will be given Rs 25 lakh as compensation from the department’s fund. “As he died while on duty, the Delhi government may give Rs 1 crore to his family — which is a part of their scheme,” Garg said.

A resident of Burari, Pal is survived by his wife and three sons. Sources said two of his sons are in the Delhi Police, in the constabulary rank.

He was cremated in Burari on Thursday night. Officials from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) attended the cremation and paid homage.

A DFS official said Pal had joined the force in 1996. In his 21 years of his service, he had attended over a hundred calls. He was transferred to Prasad Nagar from the Rakab Ganj fire station.

“He participated actively during every fire operation. On Wednesday too, he was intent on dousing the flames when the roof collapsed after a blast, burying him under the debris,” the officer said.

