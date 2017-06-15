Vigilance dept wants details of companies with ‘hawala deals’

The Delhi Directorate of Vigilance has written to all Delhi government department heads and principal secretaries to provide detailed information on the five com- panies that are alleged to be involved in hawala transactions. All the heads of departments and autonomous bodies of the Delhi government have been asked to ‘confirm’ if any department has undertaken any dealings with the five companies.

“It is requested to confirm whether any supply/contract with the GNCTD has been made with following dealers and companies, and if any payment made,” said the communication.

Sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra had alleged hawala transactions and donations to the AAP through two of the five companies that have been named in the communication. He had also written to the Lt Governor and demanded an inquiry into the matter.

Sources said L-G sAnil Baijal has asked the Delhi Directorate of Vigilance to look into the dealings of these companies after receiving complaints. The Directorate of Vigilance, in turn, asked the VAT department about the financial status of these companies. “The VAT department informed the vigilance department that these companies fall in the list of defaulters,” said a senior government official.

According to a report published in The Indian Express in 2015, I-T scrutiny of files with the Registrar of Companies revealed that the firms had three common directors. The Directorate of Vigilance is now awaiting replies from all the bodies that fall under the GNCTD. “The report will then be submitted to the L-G,” said the official.

