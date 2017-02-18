Video of guard beating dog to death at Rohini college sparks outrage

The college claimed they had ‘no option’ as the dog has bitten 15 people The college claimed they had ‘no option’ as the dog has bitten 15 people

A video of a dog being beaten to death by a security guard at Rohini’s Delhi Technological University provoked outrage and protests on campus Friday. The college claimed they had “no option” since the dog had “bitten 15 people”. The video, from Thursday evening, shows the guard using a lathi to thrash the stray dog, which appeared to be stuck on the premises of C V Raman Hostel. The guard hits the dog on its head four times — with the animal letting out a shriek with each blow. It eventually falls to the floor, blood spewing from its head. A student staying at the hostel shot the video from above. Once it came to the notice of animal activists, they protested at the college and lodged a complaint at Shahbad Diary police station.

Watch what else is making news:



Police said they have registered a case under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle), and other sections of the IPC. An officer said they are trying to find out if the orders to kill the dog came from above.

Saurabh Gupta from the NGO, People For Animals, said about 30 “animal lovers” went to the college posing as “corporation employees”. “We told the college guards that we are from the corporation and they told us they had received the orders from the top to either make the dog go away or kill it since it had bitten a few people. But we couldn’t find anyone who had been bitten, and the college, too, didn’t have a satisfactory answer,” Gupta claimed.

The college’s PRO, Anoop Lather, said, “There was chaos in the college on Thursday afternoon and many people, including a professor as well as a child, were bitten. Many others saved themselves by throwing handbags at the dog. We had complained to the the corporation, but they were late in resolving the issue, so we were left with no other option.”