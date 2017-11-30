Video clip helps constable identify and arrest snatcher

The CCTV footage of a previous snatching involving the accused was circulated among beat staff The CCTV footage of a previous snatching involving the accused was circulated among beat staff

A chain snatcher was nabbed, while his accomplice managed to flee, after a shootout with a beat constable at Nehru Gali in Shahdara on Wednesday.

Police said that constable Vivek was on his regular patrolling duty when spotted and recognised the snatcher, Monu, on the basis of a video clip that was circulated among the police. Monu was in the area with an accomplice, police said.

The snatcher and his accomplice fired three shots at the constable but none hit him. The constable then retaliated, and Monu was hit on the knee, police said, adding that his accomplice managed to flee.

DCP (Shahdara) Nupur Prasad said the accused is a resident of Farukh Nagar and is involved in 13 cases of chain snatching. She said that he was recently released on bail.

Police said the incident took place around 1 pm, after Vivek spotted the two men on a Yamaha FZ motorcycle.

“The constable managed to identify one of the accused after CCTV footage of the previous incident was circulated among the beat staff. He tried to intercept the two men, following which they brandished their weapons,” Prasad said.

Eyewitnesses told police that the two men on the motorcycle fired the first shot, after which the constable retaliated. Police later referred the accused to a local hospital.

The police are questioning the accused and have said that after his release from jail, he had tied up with the absconding accused and executed several chain snatchings in the locality.

Constable Vivek has been recommended for an out-of-turn promotion, the DCP said.

