Victim didn’t sleep there regularly: Delhi Cops

WHILE POLICE are yet to establish the identity of the homeless man who was killed by a speeding Hyundai i20 on Thursday, they believe he had come to sleep on the pavement for the first time.

Sources said the two homeless men who were injured in the incident, Asif and Sanjay, were regulars at the spot. They too said they had never seen the deceased before Thursday. Police also showed photographs of the deceased around Hanuman Mandir and shared details with police stations of other districts in an effort to identify him.

The three injured men were admitted to Sushruta Trauma Centre. Police sources said Asif has been shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital for a surgery while Sanjay is recuperating. The third man, Kuldeep, a daily wager, was discharged after treatment on Thursday.

Police had arrested a Class XII student who was driving the car when the incident took place. He has been booked under culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

