Verdict on Ryan school murder accused’s bail plea on Monday

Ryan International School Gurgaon.

The verdict on the bail application of the 16-year-old, accused of murdering Class II student Pradyuman Thakur at Ryan International School’s Bhondsi branch, will be announced on Monday. The decision was announced by a special children’s court in Gurgaon on Saturday.

“All the arguments regarding the application were heard by the court today, and a date of January 8 has been set for the order regarding the matter,” confirmed Sushil Tekriwal, counsel for Barun Thakur, Pradyuman’s father. The bail application had been filed by the juvenile’s lawyers last month.

The incident in question took place on September 8 last year, when the seven-year-old was found with his throat slit in the school’s washroom. Gurgaon Police had initially arrested a bus conductor in connection with the crime.

The case was then transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). On November 8, the investigation agency revealed that a Class XI student had been apprehended for the crime. Officials claimed he had confessed to killing the child in the hope of postponing the examinations and a parent-teacher meeting.

