Venezuela’s minister complains of cash theft, Delhi Police finds it in minutes

A twelve-man team from the South Campus Police Station rushed to the Anand Niketan area when they were informed of an altercation in the locality late on Tuesday. When the police team reached the spot, they surprisingly found the International Commerce Minister from Venezuela, Nelson Ortega, present there. The minister alleged that 1330 Euros — nearly one lakh rupees — was stolen from his car. The needle of suspicion pointed to Ortega’s driver.

Police, however, recovered the money from the car itself within minutes. It was kept in a bag at the rear end foot mat of the car.

“We were informed about a quarrel in Anand Niketan area through two PCR calls at 8:25 and 8:47 pm. When we reached the spot we found that the minister from Venezuela was alleging that 1300 Euros kept inside a bag were stolen from his car,” said a police officer from South Campus Police Station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Milind Mahadeo Dumbre said, “The minister had claimed that his money was stolen. The money was, however, in his car.”

The driver of the minister, identified as Varinder Singh of Kotla Mubarakpur, was questioned but was given a clean chit.

Ortega was on his way back from the Venezuela embassy when he found the Euros missing from his car, a police officer said.

While Ortega thanked the Delhi Police, a letter from the counsellor at the Venezuela embassy, Juan V Freer, appreciated the police for their “fast and effective action” in the matter.

