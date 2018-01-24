Vendors to help Police in running Padmavat in Delhi

Delhi Police Special Branch is collecting information and developing inputs regarding the suspected vandalism so that they could immediately alert the local police about the development. (Representational Image) Delhi Police Special Branch is collecting information and developing inputs regarding the suspected vandalism so that they could immediately alert the local police about the development. (Representational Image)

In the wake of threats of vandalism from various groups including Karni Sena, the Delhi Police have made elaborate arrangements to prevent any untoward incident during the release of movie Padmavat in the national capital. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed movie Padmavat is set to release on Friday.

The Delhi Police is taking help of the vendors around the Cineplex and movie halls across the city. The police have asked them to keep a tab on the movements of any fringe groups or miscreants during the release of the movie. Besides, the senior police officers have briefed the district DCPs and Staion House Officers to pressed the local staff in ensuring the security of the movie goers and the cinema halls.

Apart from Rajputs dominated Karni Sena, the Hindu Sena sent out a release on Tuesday threatening to disrupt the release and running of movies in cinema halls.

Special Commissioner of Police Dependra Pathak told the Indian Express that they have asked the local police to take the help of the vendors and shopkeepers around the cinema halls to keep a tab on the activities. “And if they finds any suspicious gathering of such groups or activities immediately inform the local police station house officer or beat constable of that area,” said Pathak.

Vendors and shopkeepers are always eyes and ears of Delhi Police in prevention of crime, therefore they could help the police during the release, said Pathak. He further said the district DCPs will be in constantly touch with the SHOs to instruct the ground staff to act accordingly.

Delhi Police Special Branch is collecting information and developing inputs regarding the suspected vandalism so that they could immediately alert the local police about the development. Parthak said that there would be no leniency maintained towards the violators and they will be booked under appropriate sections of rioting. The cinema halls owners are assured to provide full security, he added. Delhi is already on high alert with the deployment of paramilitary personnels in various places, a head of Republic Day and ASEAN Summit.

