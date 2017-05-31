Vendor dues not cleared, CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks report from chief secretary

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday shot off a letter to Chief Secretary M M Kutty, regarding non-payment of dues to vendors who provide medicines to government-run hospitals. He asked the chief secretary to submit a report by Wednesday, listing the reasons for the delay. He also directed Kutty to implement a system, where payments that are not cleared within the stipulated timeframe would lead to an interest.

This interest, officials said, would be deducted from the salaries of officials responsible for the delay — including heads of departments. He also asked Kutty to submit a proposal by Monday, which would specify the “number of days after which interest shall be paid”, the “rate of interest” and “from whose salary it will be deducted”, an official said. The move comes after the Delhi Hospital Suppliers’ Association wrote to the CM, asking him to clear their dues.

