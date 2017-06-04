Vehicle numbers cross one crore mark in Delhi

Several reports suggest that vehicular pollution is one of the major contributors in polluting the air in the national capital. (Representational) Several reports suggest that vehicular pollution is one of the major contributors in polluting the air in the national capital. (Representational)

The number of registered vehicles in the national capital has crossed the one crore mark, amid growing concerns over rising pollution levels and poor traffic conditions in the city. Data accessed from the transport department of Delhi government puts the total number of registered vehicles at 1,05,67,712 till May 25. There are 31,72,842 registered cars in the city. The biggest chunk of the registered vehicles – 66,48,730 – in the city is, however, motor cycles and scooters that are known as major air polluters due to poor emission standards.

Other major categories of registered vehicles in the national capital include goods carriers (2,25,438), motor cab (1,18,424), moped (1,16,092), passenger three wheelers (1,06,082), goods three wheelers (68,692), buses (35,332), e-rickshaws (31,555) and maxi cabs (30,207), the data said. Several reports suggest that vehicular pollution is one of the major contributors in polluting the air in the national capital.

Concerned over the increasing level of air pollution in Delhi, the National Green Tribunal had on November 26, 2014 barred all vehicles – private cars, bikes, commercial vehicles, buses and trucks – over 15 years old from plying in the capital. In its recent audit study, EPCA (Environmental Pollution – Prevention and Control) had also found that Delhi has lakhs of vehicles plying without the mandatory ‘pollution under control’ certificates.

The blatant violations, that potentially imperil the health of millions, have put the spotlight on around 970 centres in the city, that are certified to check the emission content of around 70 lakh vehicles in the city, the report had stated.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App