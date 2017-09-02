Vehicle gutted in 10 minutes: Three killed in car fire after ‘CNG kit malfunctions’ in Gurgaon

The incident took place on Thursday night. Manoj Kumar The incident took place on Thursday night. Manoj Kumar

Three men were burnt to death in Gurgaon Thursday night after the car they were sitting in caught fire. Police said the vehicle was gutted within 10 minutes, before fire officials could reach the spot. Police said the dead have been identified as Gajendra (38), Devendra (38), and Narendra (28) — residents of Gurgaon’s Palda village. While Gajendra, a father of two, was a businessman who manufactured signboards, Narendra was a daily wage labourer who had got married in February. The car, a Maruti Esteem, belonged to Devendra, the third victim and the son of a landlord who owned close to 150 acres of land in Gurgaon.

Police said they received information about the incident at 10.25 pm. Some workmen who were fixing a power line in Sector 71 spotted the burning car on the side of the road near Lemon Tree Hotel and alerted police, who informed the fire department. Fire department officials confirmed that they received a call around 10.27 pm, with a fire engine being dispatched by 10.29 pm. “However, when our vehicle reached the spot, the car was completely gutted. The flames were doused by 11.30 pm,” Fire Services Officer I S Kashyap said.

Rajender Kumar, Station House Officer, Badshahpur police station, who “reached the spot within five minutes” with a team of personnel, said they tried to douse the flames using sand and buckets of water procured from a tanker nearby. “Although the vehicle was an Esteem, the owner had made arrangements to install a CNG kit. This appears to have malfunctioned, causing the fire. We could not identify them initially because their bodies were charred beyond recognition. However, we finally managed to determine who they were through the car’s number plate,” SHO Kumar said.

According to police, the bodies of two of the deceased were found in the back seat. They were sitting, indicating that they made no attempt to escape. The third deceased was seated in front and his body posture indicated that he was conscious after the fire began, and tried unsuccessfully to escape the flames, police said. “The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, after which they will be handed over to the families. So far, there are no signs of foul play and it appears to be an accident. However, further investigation is on,” the SHO added.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App