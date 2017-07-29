Vacation plans land gangster in Delhi Police net 

Raje is Sonu Dariyapur’s aide (File) Raje is Sonu Dariyapur’s aide (File)

A phone call made to his family, asking them to join him on a vacation in Karnataka’s Gokarna, landed the third accused in the outer Delhi shootout in the police net. Police said Rajesh alias Raje, a wanted Haryana gangster, was arrested on July 26.

On April 30, three persons, including a Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector, were shot dead in outer Delhi’s Mianwali Nagar. The main accused, Sonu Dariyapur, is still absconding.

DCP (special cell) P S Kushwah said Raje was arrested by a team led by head constable Gurmeet and inspectors Umesh Barthwal and Bhushan Azad from Gokarna cross, Madangiri, Karnataka.

Police said that Raje had been on the run and did not use a phone. However, he was unaware that his family members’ phones were under surveillance. Police got a breakthrough when they found that Raje had asked his family to come to Karnataka to meet him. “Acting on this information, a team was asked to technically monitor his family members. His family stayed in Gokarna for about a week. Hours after they left, Raje was arrested,” police sources said.

Sources said that after the April shootout, Raje, Sonu and the other accused went to Bahadurgarh. They stayed there a night and drove to Himachal Pradesh. “Then they decided to part ways. Raje returned to Haryana to meet his associates. He told police that he visited Delhi, Uttarakhand and Mumbai. For the last month, he was in Karnataka,” sources added.

He told police that he and his cousin, Naresh alias Kala, had joined the Anoop-Balraj gang of Mitraon village in 1998. The gang had an old rivalry with the Krishan Pehalwan gang. “Naresh and one Ramesh Lohar of Rohtak were rivals. So he had joined hands with Anoop-Balraj. After this, the Krishan Pehalwan gang directed Lohar to attack Naresh. In 2013, Lohar, along with members of the Krishan Pehalwan gang, decided to attack Naresh but their plan was foiled as they were arrested,” Kushwah said.

The DCP added that Raje wanted to kill Lohar and Sonu wanted to eliminate his rival, Monu. “To eliminate Lohar, Raje joined hands with Sonu. On March 28, Lohar was attacked at the Rohtak court on Raje’s directions. However, he managed to escape. In return, Raje helped Sonu plan the shootout,” he said. The Indian Express had reported the first arrest in the case on May 20. On June 8, police made their second arrest when they nabbed Naveen Khatri for his alleged role in planning the attack.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App