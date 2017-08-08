Using House panels to make govt answerable, says AAP

Saurabh Bhardwaj was speaking to AAP leader Atishi Marlena in a Facebook Live session titled ‘Experiment with Legislative Oversight’. (File photo) Saurabh Bhardwaj was speaking to AAP leader Atishi Marlena in a Facebook Live session titled ‘Experiment with Legislative Oversight’. (File photo)

With the AAP government’s attempts to “curb corruption being impeded by the BJP-led Centre”, the party was now utilising House committees in the Delhi Assembly to make “its own government answerable to people” and to see that “work is being carried out”, said AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday.

Bhardwaj was speaking to AAP leader Atishi Marlena in a Facebook Live session titled ‘Experiment with Legislative Oversight’.

The legislator, while explaining the exact role of the House committees, said “these committees had always existed” but were in the news now “since they were actively going to the ground to check the claims made by officers” — something, Bhardwaj said, “the BJP-led opposition doesn’t want”.

The Delhi Assembly has 21 House committees, each with its own unique mandate.

Last week, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta had written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal “requesting him to take steps to dismantle unconstitutional house committees” which, he maintained, were “abusing power” and were set up in “contravention of the constitutional provisions”.

