‘User-friendly’ move: Plan for 2 model police stations in Delhi

To make them more user-friendly, Delhi Police are planning to convert two police stations in the capital into ‘Model Police Stations’. The two police stations are Parliament Street and Maurice Nagar.

Both police stations are very old and are at prominent locations in the capital. Parliament Street police station not only deals with hundreds of protests but also takes care of the Parliament’s security. The Maurice Nagar police station looks after security at the DU’s North Campus. It is the only police station in Delhi headed by a female SHO.

Sources said the model police stations will help officers deal with complainants and visitors in a more “sophisticated manner”. The project is still in the planning stage, the sources said.

A police officer told The Indian Express that these two police stations will have officers with good communication skills and they will also have a large number of women personnel.

Maintenance at these stations will be better than at other stations, said an officer, adding that the Model Police Stations will have large number of senior officers, apart from the inspectors.

