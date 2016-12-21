US woman ‘gangraped’ in 5-star reaches Delhi

A 25-year-old US national, who was allegedly gangraped by five people at a five-star hotel in Connaught Place, arrived in New Delhi on Monday to record her statement before a magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC.

The woman met the investigating officer in the case on Tuesday afternoon, and narrated the sequence of events to him, police said.

Police sources said the woman had initially indicated she would come in January, but rescheduled her visit after she got to know that all the accused had denied their involvement in the crime and claimed that it was a “fabricated” case.

“She is unsatisfied with the probe and wants to identify the accused and record her statement before the magistrate. The investigators plan to conduct a test identification parade, where they she will identify the accused,” police sources said.

After registering a case at Connaught Place police station, Delhi Police questioned a tourist guide, a bus driver and his helper and two hotel staff in connection with the crime. But all of them have denied the charges.

“Police had identified the tourist guide and contacted him while he was in Nepal. He denied his involvement in the matter and told police that the woman had made positive comments about him in a feedback form before returning to her country,” a senior police officer said.

The woman has alleged that she was gangraped in her hotel room by five men. She said the accused made a video of the alleged incident and threatened to make it public if she told anyone.

“She said that the accused entered her room with four friends on the pretext of discussing their travel plans. She alleged that they had drinks in the room, after which the tourist guide forced himself on her. The others also allegedly took turns to rape her. She returned to the US immediately after the incident,” police said.