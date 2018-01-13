US woman alleges molestation by NRI at five-star hotel

In her complaint, the woman alleged that after having drinks, the accused Kharbanda grabbed her and molested her. She also alleged the accused tried to offer her drinks laced with sedatives. (Representational Image) In her complaint, the woman alleged that after having drinks, the accused Kharbanda grabbed her and molested her. She also alleged the accused tried to offer her drinks laced with sedatives. (Representational Image)

A 52-year-old US national has alleged that she was molested by an NRI inside a five-star hotel in Lutyens’ Delhi. Police said the accused, 25-year-old Anmol Singh Kharbanda, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. The woman checked into the hotel on January 6 and stayed there till January 9. On January 10, she approached police alleging that Kharbanda, a resident of California, had molested her.

She alleged the two were introduced to each other during their stay at the hotel, and that they had drinks in his room on the night of January 8. In her complaint, she alleged that after having drinks, Kharbanda grabbed her and molested her. She also alleged the accused tried to offer her drinks laced with sedatives.

Additional Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) B K Singh said that following the woman’s complaint, a case under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc with intent to commit an offence) has been registered at Chanakyapuri police station. Police have recorded the woman’s statement before the magistrate.

Police said the accused works as a contractual employee with a tech company in California, and had come to India for work. The woman, too, was in the country for work, police said. Police said the woman had alerted the hotel’s security and management staff about the alleged incident, following which police were informed.

Police said the alleged incident took place between 9 pm and midnight. Police said they have recovered CCTV footage from the hotel, and are trying to corroborate the sequence of events. They have also inquired about the alleged incident with the security and administrative staff.

