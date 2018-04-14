Presents Latest News

US national held at IGI airport for entering on fake ticket

Gurpreet S was apprehended last night when CISF personnel intercepted him while he was leaving the terminal-III building of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport,

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: April 14, 2018 4:50:44 pm
US national held at IGI airport for entering on fake ticket CISF apprehended a US national yesterday at Delhi’s IGI Airport for entering on a fake ticket. (ANI Twitter)
Related News

A US national was apprehended at the Delhi airport here for allegedly using a fake ticket to enter the terminal area, officials said on Saturday.

Gurpreet S was apprehended last night when CISF personnel intercepted him while he was leaving the terminal-III building of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, they said. He was stopped and questioned as exiting the terminal area is not normally permitted, the sources said.

Gurpreet told the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel that he used a “cancelled” ticket to enter the terminal area to see off his sister, who was travelling to Jeddah, they said. He was subsequently handed over to the police as his ticket was fake, the officials said. Entering an airport terminal without a valid ticket is illegal under the aviation rules

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
CWG 2018 Medal Tally

Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 14: Latest News