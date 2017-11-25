Upset over petty fights, woman beats neighbour’s son to death in southwest Delhi’s Uttam Nagar

Angry over frequent fights with her neighbours over petty issues, a 30-year-old woman allegedly beat their two-year-old son to death in southwest Delhi’s Uttam Nagar. Police suspect the woman put the boy inside a sack and then threw him on the floor, as a result of which he sustained head injuries and died. She hid the body inside her house, intending to dump it later, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Shibesh Singh said the woman, Deepu, lives with her husband and three children on the second floor of a three-storey building.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when the victim, Nikhil, was sleeping at his first-floor house. His father, Rakesh Kumar, an electrician, had gone to work, while his mother had gone to fetch his two sisters who were playing on the road.

When Nikhil’s mother returned, she couldn’t find her son, and informed her husband.

“While looking for his son, Rakesh suspected he might have gone upstairs to where Deepu lives. He went to her house and conducted a search. Underneath a bundle of clothes, he found a blood-soaked sack with his son’s body inside,” said an officer.

Rakesh rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

During questioning, Deepu told police that she had frequent fights with Nikhil’s parents. Recently, she had warned them not to let their children come upstairs.

