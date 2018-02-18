UPSC aspirant arrested for ‘mowing down’ Ramjas College student

19-year-old Kapil Ratnu was pursuing BA Programme from the college 19-year-old Kapil Ratnu was pursuing BA Programme from the college

A UPSC aspirant from Agra University has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run that had led to the death of a 19-year-old Ramjas College student, police said. According to police, the accused, Vaibhav Vyas, was behind the wheel of the Alto, which also injured a student from the same college and a Delhi Police constable, in Maurice Nagar. Police alleged the vehicle was being driven in a rash manner.

According to police, the victim has been identified as Kapil Ratnu (19), a native of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, and a first-year student at the college. The college said he was pursuing BA Programme. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Harendra Singh said they received a PCR call at 10.40 am at Maurice Nagar police station.

A police team rushed to the spot and the victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where Kapil was declared brought dead. The two injured are recuperating, police said “The post-mortem of the dead was conducted at Hindu Rao hospital. His parents came from Jaisalmer and claimed his body the same day,” said Singh. The police team eventually managed to trace the owner of the vehicle.

“It was registered in the name of one Ram Chander Vyas and the registered address of the car was in Kalyan Vass. On the basis of information given in the driver’s licence, we traced the owner to Greater Noida and raided his residence,” Singh said. Police questioned Ram Chander, who gave up the location of Vaibhav, his relative. “The accused has been released on bail. We are investigating further,” Singh said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App