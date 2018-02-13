UPSC aspirant arrested for minor’s murder in Delhi, he hid body in suitcase for over a month

The accused Avdhesh Shakya. The accused Avdhesh Shakya.

A 27-year-old UPSC aspirant was arrested early Tuesday morning for allegedly killing a seven-year-old boy over a month ago. The accused, Avdesh Shakya, who allegedly killed the boy on January 6, stuffed the body in a suitcase in his rented house in northwest Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar area, said police. The decomposed body of the minor has been recovered.

Police said Shakya bore ill-will against the parents of the boy as they used to stop their son from talking to him.

DCP (Northwest) Aslam Khan told The Indian Express that Shakya was arrested from his house. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and revealed that he was planning to dump the body somewhere following which he would have made a ransom call to the father of the deceased, said Khan.

According to police, the boy’s father Karan Singh had lodged a missing complaint for his son, Ashish, on January 6 at Swaroop Nagar police station.

Police said Shakya was Karan Singh’s tenant for the past three years. “During this time he developed friendly relations with Karan and his family members. A few months ago, he shifted to another house in the same locality,” said a police officer.

“Shakya told police that he kept visiting Karan Singh’s house but for unknown reasons he started objecting to him meeting his son. On January 6, Ashish came to Shakya’s house where he told him that his father has asked him to stay away from him. On this he got angry and smothered the child with a muffler and stuffed the body in a suitcase,” added the officer.

Police said Shakya continued visiting Karan Singh’s house even after allegedly committing the crime and also accompanied him to the police station when he went to lodge the missing persons’ complaint.

When neighbours would ask him about the foul smell emanating from his house, he would reportedly tell them rats were dead. Since the area was under constant police presence in search of the boy, Shakya, it is said, couldn’t find an opportunity to dump the body.

Police said Shakya, a native of western Uttar Pradesh, was preparing for civil service exams. He told police he had appeared thrice for preliminary and twice in the mains examination of UPSC.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd