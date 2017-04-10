Uproar in Ambedkar university: Print entrance papers in Hindi, students demand

As the admission season nears in universities and colleges, Ambedkar University, Delhi (AUD), is facing student uproar over its medium of examination for its entrance exams.

Students have been demanding that the university print the entrance exam papers in not just English — as is the case right now — but also in Hindi, especially on account of it being a state university. Over the past week, the campus has seen many protest, and even a referendum. “In AUD, 85 per cent seats are reserved for students from Delhi — so it is only natural that Hindi should be a medium of examination,” said a student.

Another student, who studies MA History and had appeared for the entrance exam last year, said she wrote her paper in Hindi after taking special permission, but that the entrance papers were only printed in English.

“It would have been impossible for me to give the paper in English. We also face problems because all the course material is in English,” she said. A member of the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan, she organised a referendum on the issue. “Of the 400 students who participated, 92 per cent voted in the affirmative,” she said.

Dean of Students Sanjay Sharma said, “When the university was formed, it was decided that the medium of instruction would be English. The idea was to move to other languages but it remains English. It’s a state university but Hindi is not the only state language; there’s also Urdu and Punjabi. So, unless we make adequate arrangement, we will not be able to move in this direction straight away. This demand is legitimate, but we’ll have to see how to make it possible.”

