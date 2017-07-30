Uphaar cinema fire: Ansals told to inform court 7 days prior to leaving country

On June 13, 1997, a fire had engulfed Uphaar cinema, killing 59 people and injuring over 100. (File) On June 13, 1997, a fire had engulfed Uphaar cinema, killing 59 people and injuring over 100. (File)

Days after the Delhi Police filed a plea and raised “apprehensions” that the Ansal brothers could flee the country to avoid trial, a city court told Sushil and Gopal Ansal to inform it in advance before leaving India. The brothers are undergoing trial in a case of alleged evidence tampering in the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire, which claimed 59 lives.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sumit Dass ordered the Ansal brothers to inform the court “seven days prior” to travelling abroad, and also provide an itinerary. Public prosecutor

A T Ansari had “prayed” to the court to “restrain” the brothers from travelling abroad without seeking necessary permission from the court during the trial.

The Delhi Police plea came after a magazine published a news article last year regarding Sushil Ansal allegedly trying to sell his properties and “transfer” his money to foreign accounts. Police said the “veracity” of the news article “cannot be ascertained”, but added, “It certainly gives rise to serious apprehension that the accused Gopal Ansal and Sushil Ansal may flee the country during pendency of the said trial.”

Opposing the plea, the defence counsel had said the accused have attended court proceedings regularly and are ready to give an undertaking that they will give all details regarding their travel abroad. The counsel further pleaded to dismiss the police plea, stating that it has been filed with malafide intentions without validating genuineness of the article.

On June 13, 1997, a fire had engulfed Uphaar cinema, killing 59 people and injuring over 100. The Ansals, who owned the theatre, and five others are accused of tampering with evidence in the case.

