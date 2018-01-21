UP resident arrested for mowing down cop

The accused, Ghanshyam, in police custody. (Express Photo) The accused, Ghanshyam, in police custody. (Express Photo)

Twelve days after a Special Police Officer (SPO) was mowed down by a Xylo SUV while on duty in Palam Vihar, police have arrested an Uttar Pradesh resident who is believed to have been behind the wheel of the vehicle at the time.

According to police, the accused, Ghanshyam from Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad district, was arrested on Saturday morning. “The accused was arrested on Saturday morning and produced in court. He has been sent to police remand and will be questioned further. The matter is under investigation,” Ravinder Kumar, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Gurgaon Police, said. Police said the incident took place on the intervening night of January 7-8.

Police said the SPO, Mukesh Kumar (35), was deployed at a checkpoint that had been set up at Hanuman Chowk to apprehend a Mahindra Xylo with a Punjab number plate.

According to police, he spotted the vehicle and signaled to the driver to stop. The latter, however, mowed down the SPO before fleeing the scene. Kumar succumbed to his injuries the same night.

“A case had been registered regarding the matter at Palam Vihar police station. The accused was arrested on the basis of information received through technical investigation and police sources,” PRO Kumar said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App