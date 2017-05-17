UP Police issue measures to resist ransomware

Source: File photo Source: File photo

A day after alerts regarding a global cyber attack were sounded across the country, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) police Tuesday issued a set of measures that organisations need to immediately put in place to build resilience to the ransomware attack.

According to UP police, a new wave of “WanaCrypt/ WannaCry ransomware” can propagate itself once it discovers a vulnerability in Windows systems. “WannaCry encrypts core system files and the operating system stops functioning. When you click on anything, a pop-up window opens where the attacker asks for more ransom to decrypt files. This is possibly the biggest virus attack. It knows how to exploit vulnerabilities in Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Window Server 2008 and earlier versions,” said Dinesh Yadav, Centre for Cyber Crime Investigation, Noida.

Listing out measures that need to be taken, police said WannaCry “may enter your organisation as a phishing email with malicious attachment or URL. The malware may also infect any inadequately protected server.” Asking people to not “pay a ransomware ransom”, police said doing so will fuel the ransomware economy. In case of an attack, police said, “Your immediate efforts should be towards preventing further spread of the malware followed by sanitation of your network.” Steps to be taken

