Unwilling to get married, woman stages theft, arrested

Delhi Police has arrested a 23-year-old woman and her friend for allegedly staging a robbery at her own house to allegedly implicate her fiance and his family, in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur. According to police, a case of robbery at the house in Welcome area, Seelampur, was reported on Tuesday.

The complainant, Shabana, told police she was present at home, along with her sister, when the alleged robbery took place. Her marriage was set to be held on November 26, and her parents were busy making preparations for it, police said. “She claimed that at 5.30 pm, two unidentified men knocked on the door of their house and asked about her father. On the pretext of delivering invitation cards, the men gained entry into the house,” a senior police officer said.

The complainant also claimed that the men bolted the door leading to the second floor, where her sister was studying. She further claimed that the men opened the almirah with their own keys and took away Rs 20 lakh in cash and jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh, police said.

“Shabana’s statement was found to be inconsistent. When she was asked about the description of the accused, she was not willing to share details, which raised suspicions. An analysis of her call detail records showed that she had made frequent calls, at the time of the incident, to one number,” the officer said.

The person who had spoken to Shabana was identified as Md Anish (34). “During interrogation, Anish told police that in 2015, he fell in love with Shabana. Without revealing their relationship to their families, they solemnised their nikah in Shahdara in 2015,” said A K Singla, DCP (northeast).

However, as Shabana’s parents fixed her marriage with someone else, she planned to stage the robbery and plant the “stolen articles” in her fiance’s home, police said.

