Unitech case: Chandras sent to 14-day custody

Sanjay Chandra, managing director of Unitech.

A Delhi court Thursday sent Unitech Managing Director Sanjay Chandra and his brother Ajay Chandra to judicial custody for 14 days in a case where they allegedly duped home buyers of Gurgaon’s Anthea Floors housing project. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ashu Garg has set the next hearing date on April 20.

Chandra brothers were arrested on the night of March 31 by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police, and have been in police custody since then. The case emanates from complaints filed by more than 90 home buyers, who allege they have been duped of their life savings by the company, which launched the project in 2011 but no construction work has been done till date.

The counsel for Chandras, Vijay Agarwal, said that his client Sanjay Chandra appeared regularly before a special court here in a 2G spectrum allocation scam case, and therefore he has a proven track record of co-operating with the courts.

“This proves that he will not flee from justice as his past conduct is very clean,” said Agarwal. The court, however, refused to grant them bail.

