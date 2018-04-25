Union Minister Puri flags off project for Kathputli Colony residents

Puri said he will request the PM to inaugurate houses next year. Praveen Khanna Puri said he will request the PM to inaugurate houses next year. Praveen Khanna

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Tuesday said the sealing committee members and many others, who work in air-conditioned offices and do not know the ground realities, don’t understand that people from rural areas come to urban spaces for better opportunities.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Kathputli colony redevelopment project, Puri said, “The residents of this colony will be provided newly constructed houses where they were staying. I will request our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) to inaugurate the houses next year.”

The colony is the first slum to be developed by DDA via in situ redevelopment with the help of a private developer, who will get a substantial part of land for commercial use according to the agreement. The project had run into a controversy after protests by several residents.

