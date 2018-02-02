Union Budget 2018: To end stubble-burning and fight pollution, a scheme for farmers

Stubble burning is a major cause of air pollution, especially for 2-3 weeks in late October and early November. Archive Stubble burning is a major cause of air pollution, especially for 2-3 weeks in late October and early November. Archive

Acting on its promise of taking concrete measures to put a stop to stubble burning in states such as Haryana and Punjab — a major cause of air pollution in north India in October and November — the Centre Thursday announced a ‘special scheme’ to encourage farmers in these states to shift to alternative ways of dealing with agricultural waste.

“Air pollution in Delhi-NCR has been a cause for concern. A special scheme will be implemented to support efforts of the governments of Haryana, Punjab, UP and Delhi to address air pollution and to subsidise machinery required for in-situ management of crop residue,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in his Budget speech.

The decision is in conformity with recommendations of one of the task forces set up under the CII-Niti Aayog Cleaner Air initiative last year. In its report submitted in September, the task force had argued that farmers need to be provided financial help in shifting to alternative ways of dealing with agricultural waste. Though Jaitley did not spell out specifics of the scheme, official sources said the Centre was likely to offer a 50% subsidy on equipment required to be installed. The state governments will be free to offer additional incentives to farmers. The state governments concerned have held several rounds of talks over the last two years to find a solution to the problem.

As reported by The Indian Express in November last year, the Centre had convened a meeting of the states and discussed alternative methods of disposal of agricultural waste. While everyone agreed on the need to provide financial incentives to farmers, state governments had expressed helplessness in finding monetary resources, and had asked the Centre to fund the exercise.

Sources had said the quantum of money being discussed was in the range of Rs 3,000 crore. The Centre had argued that there was no existing scheme or budget head under which money for preventing crop burning could be transferred to the states. With Jaitley announcing a special scheme, that hurdle has now been taken care of.

