‘Unhappy’ with her looks, woman kills herself: Police

A 25-year-old married woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan inside her rented accommodation in north Delhi’s Timarpur on Monday morning. The woman left a two-line suicide note, in which she said that she was “unhappy” with her looks.

Her body has been sent for post-mortem, and an SDM inquiry has been ordered, police said. A PCR call was placed at 10.30 am, informing police about the incident. A team reached the spot and found the woman hanging from the ceiling fan, said a police officer.

The woman, who hails from Uttarakhand, had been living in the PG accommodation alone for the past eight months and was preparing for civil service exams, the officer said.

Police said her husband and other family members, who live in Uttarakhand, have been informed. The house owner and her friends have been questioned, the officer said, adding that they will also question her family members.

