Undertrial’s murder outside court complex: ‘Neeraj Bawana’s cousin planned Rohini shootout’

At the crime spot outside Rohini court complex. Express At the crime spot outside Rohini court complex. Express

INVESTIGATION INTO the murder of undertrial Rajesh Dhurmut, who was shot dead outside the Rohini court complex last Saturday, has revealed that the assailants were hired by gangster Neeraj Bawana’s cousin Narendra, who wanted to avenge his uncle’s death, police said. Police also said that besides the two bike-borne assailants, three to four more people, including Narendra, were at the spot, inside an Maruti i20 car, when the incident took place.

Bawana’s uncle, a former sarpanch, was shot dead outside Jhajjar court complex on March 22. Rajesh, police said, was a member of slain gangster Neetu Dabodia’s gang. The rivalry between these two gangs, police had earlier said, could be the reason behind Dhurmut’s murder.

One of the assailants, identified as Mohit, the son of a retired Army personnel, was arrested from the spot, while others managed to escape.

Sources said after the sustained interrogation, Mohit revealed that he met one Satish a few months ago. “Satish used to frequent his village with Kala’s nephew, Narendra. Over time, Mohit became friends with both of them,” police sources said.

Mohit has also reportedly told police the plan to eliminate Rajesh was hatched a few weeks ago. Rajesh was at the time lodged in Jhajjar Jail. Police sources said, “Mohit has said that the two asked him to accompany them and he had agreed. A night before the incident took place, Mohit told police, the three of them stayed over at an under-construction building in Peergarhi. There, they consumed liquor and drugs. After giving Mohit drugs, the duo asked to fire from a country-made pistol that they had with them.”

Next morning, Satish gave Mohit some drugs, made him ride pillion on his bike and arrived at the Rohini court complex, where Rajesh was being produced, around 9.45 am, police said.

“Mohit said Satish helped him identify Rajesh, and his job was to fire at him. They had intended to kill Rajesh when he was being taken inside the court around 10.25 am, but they didn’t get the opportunity. So they waited for him, and when he was brought out, they fired at him from a close range. One bullet hit Rajesh and he fell down,” police said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now