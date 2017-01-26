Underpass construction hits Gurgaon traffic

The roads were congested between 8 am and 11 am, but traffic remained slow throughout the day. The roads were congested between 8 am and 11 am, but traffic remained slow throughout the day.

Construction work on three underpasses, which are expected to ease traffic in the city once complete, led to traffic congestion on the National Highway-8 on Wednesday.

The roads were congested between 8 am and 11 am, but traffic remained slow throughout the day. Commuters complained that they were stuck for over 30 minutes on NH-8 during peak hours because of construction work by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The three underpasses are being constructed at Rajiv Chowk, Iffco Chowk and the Signature Tower crossing on NH-8, and some sections of roads in the area have been barricaded. Police attributed the delays to construction of underpasses and overhead bridges.