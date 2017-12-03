Under fire, Delhi hospital forms expert panel to probe newborn ‘death’ case

A row erupted on Friday after a couple were handed their stillborn twins in a polythene bag, but just before their last rites the family found that one of them was alive. (File Photo) A row erupted on Friday after a couple were handed their stillborn twins in a polythene bag, but just before their last rites the family found that one of them was alive. (File Photo)

Under fire for erroneously declaring a premature baby dead, the authorities at Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, went into a damage-control mode on Sunday, saying an expert committee had been set up to investigate the alleged negligence.

The hospital officials said the panel was working swiftly to come to a conclusion and the investigation would be over by Monday. “An expert group has been set up to investigate the circumstances and protocols followed regarding premature delivery (23 weeks) of twins and declaration of their death,” ANI quoted authorities at Max Hospital as saying.

The announcement comes on the backdrop of the Delhi government ordering a similar inquiry, while state Health Minister Satyendar Jain went a step further and said the hospital might lose its license if found guilty. The Delhi Police has registered a case of attempt to commit culpable homicide against the hospital and the Delhi Medical Council, the statutory body that investigates cases of medical negligence in the capital, said it too would vet the case.

ALSO READ: Hospital hands over ‘dead’ twins in a packet, one turns out to be alive

Hospital authorities said they were conducting a separate probe and the findings would be shared after the report on Monday. “The investigation is expected to conclude by Monday and findings will be shared thereafter,” they said.

RELATED REPORT: Newborn declared dead: Delhi government orders probe as Union Minister calls for action

A row erupted on Friday after a couple were handed their stillborn twins in a polythene bag, but just before their last rites the family found that one of them was alive. The family then rushed the boy to Aggarwal Nursing Home in Pitampura, where doctors confirmed the newborn was still alive and admitted him to the ICU. His condition continues to be critical.

On Saturday, Union Health Minister J P Nadda condemned the incident and pressed for action. “Very unfortunate incident, have asked the Delhi government to look into the matter and take necessary action. I appeal to the states to adopt the Clinical Establishments Act so that regulatory authorities are operative and can see working and functioning of private institutions,” he said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd