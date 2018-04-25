Unauthorised construction a time bomb, says Delhi HC

The bench, however, pulled up the investigating officer over lapses on his part in not preparing a proper site-plan of the crime scene, saying this was “very important”, as it is very rare that there are witnesses to such crimes other than the victim. The bench, however, pulled up the investigating officer over lapses on his part in not preparing a proper site-plan of the crime scene, saying this was “very important”, as it is very rare that there are witnesses to such crimes other than the victim.

Factories and unauthorised construction in the capital, which are being regularised by local authorities and the Delhi government, are nothing but a “time bomb”, the Delhi High Court said on Tuesday. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar further said that most of the factories, like the one where fire broke out recently, are illegal and have come up with the “active connivance” of officials of the local authorities and the Delhi government.

“If authorities had done their job, Delhi won’t be where it is now,” the bench said. “This is nothing but murder. Some action needs to be taken against such permissions (of regularising unauthorised colonies and factories). You are regularising time bomb,” the bench said.

The court’s observations were made during hearing of a plea alleging inaction on part of the authorities in preventing minors working as bonded labourers. The plea also stated that in many factories, minors are working and there is no rehabilitation scheme in case something goes wrong with them.

With regard to plea seeking direction to the Delhi government, DDA and MCDs for providing basic facilities to family members of those affected by the recent fire at Shahdara’s Mansarovar Park, the bench asked the authorities to immediately examine the exact position and provide them adequate help.

