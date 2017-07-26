Ukranian held for entering Delhi airport on fake ticket

A Ukraine national has been apprehended for entering the IGI airport terminal allegedly using a fake ticket. (Source-EXPRESS PHOTO) A Ukraine national has been apprehended for entering the IGI airport terminal allegedly using a fake ticket. (Source-EXPRESS PHOTO)

A Ukraine national has been apprehended for entering the Indira Gandhi International airport terminal allegedly using a fake ticket. He was apprehended yesterday around 11 am when the Central Industrial Security Force personnel, deployed for the airport’s security, found him roaming suspiciously inside the terminal building, a senior official in airport security said on Wednesday.

The man was identified as Ukranie national S Podbolotnyy. He told the CISF personnel that he had come to see off his woman friend, who was travelling to Almaty, the official said. He told officials that he used a cancelled ticket to enter the airport terminal, he said. The Ukranian was subsequently handed over to the police which filed an FIR against him under various sections of the IPC, he said. Entering airport terminal without a valid ticket is illegal under Indian aviation rules.

