UIDAI files FIRs against illegal Aadhaar service providers

Senior officials of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) have got two FIRs registered on complaints that some Aadhaar card providers were charging extra money for their services and a number of illegal websites were providing unauthorised Aadhaar-related services after collecting details from unsuspecting people. DCP (New Delhi district) B K Singh told The Indian Express, “We have registered two FIRs after receiving complaints from officials of UIDAI. We have started our investigation.” The FIRs were registered at Connaught Place police station.

Sources said the complainant in the first case is Swaroop Chand Rana, Section Officer posted at Regional Offices in Pragati Maidan. “Rana said he received several complaints from people from Dwarka, Malviya Nagar and other parts of Delhi, alleging that some Aadhaar card providers were charging money beyond prescribed limits. On the basis of his complaint, a case was registered under Sections 420 and 34 of the IPC,” a source said.

After receiving complaints, UIDAI representatives Anupam Rathore, state resource person, and Chachal Srivastava, application analyst, were asked to verify the allegations. “After conducting the verification, they learnt that these people were charging Rs 150 for new enrolment, which is free, and Rs 500 for any updation, which costs only Rs 25,” a source said.

Vinod Kundra, one of those who approached UIDAI, said, “Three months ago, I saw a shop near Hari Nagar tower with a banner claiming it updates Aadhaar cards. I wanted to make some changes, so I approached them. They asked me for Rs 500. When I told them the official charge is Rs 25, they got annoyed and asked me to go to the authorised centre.”

The other FIR was registered on the complaint of Prashant Chauhan, deputy director of UIDAI, sources said. “Chauhan said a large number of illegal websites are providing unathorised Aadhaar-related services. They were collecting details related to new enrolment from people and providing Aadhaar-related services by posing as authorised centres,” sources added. Chauhan said UIDAI had not authorised any such website to extend the services.

“A case has been registered under sections 420 (cheating) of IPC and 66 (D) of IT Act. Police have started investigation along with help from the cyber cell of EOW,” sources said.

