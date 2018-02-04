UGC says re-examine but DU clears 17 projects

University Grants Commission (UGC) (Express Archive) University Grants Commission (UGC) (Express Archive)

During an Executive Council meeting on January 30, Delhi University approved 17 building projects at a cost of Rs 305.67 crore. The move comes days after the University Grants Commission (UGC) said it had not allocated any funds for buildings last year and asked the varsity to “re-examine the abstract cost formats” for the proposed projects. The DU registrar and Vice-Chancellor did not respond to queries on this matter.

In December last year, the building committee had approved the proposals which were then passed by the finance committee on January 25 as per the earlier cost format. The university then sent the minutes of the meeting to the UGC and Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) for approval.

In an email sent to the university on January 25, the UGC had said, “For new buildings, UGC has not allocated any funds during 2017-18. Most of the abstract cost formats for the projects are not properly prepared and need re-examination by the university.” The MHRD also said expenditure on the projects is subject to availability and allocation of funds and that no project should be taken up without proper financial allocation.

The building proposals include construction of law centre at Sector 22 Dwarka (Rs 60.36 crore); academic building at Law Faculty complex (Rs 82.35 crore); girls’ hostel at Dhaka complex (Rs 23.70 crore) and renovation work of central library, department of social work.

EC members also objected to the renovation of a kitchen at the Vice Regal Lodge at a cost of Rs 3 crore. “We asked the V-C why there was there a need to renovate a kitchen… with electrical fittings and ACs worth Rs 60 lakh. We had demanded that the space be used as a laboratory,” Rajesh Jha, an EC member, said.

Teachers also raised doubts on how the university would complete projects, as it can no longer ask for additional funds from either the UGC or MHRD. The UGC has already conveyed that there can be no re-appropriation of funds… As a result, the Rs 100 crore excellence grant given under the 11th plan has lapsed…,” Jha said.

