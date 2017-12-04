Uber to offer 50 per cent discount in Delhi in anti-drunk driving campaign

Uber and Delhi Traffic Police have set up “Don’t Drink and Drive Kiosks” at Khan Market, Saket, Connaught Place and Hauz Khas Village from 9 pm to 2 am where Uber will give a 50 per cent (upto Rs 75 discount). (Agencies/Files) Uber and Delhi Traffic Police have set up “Don’t Drink and Drive Kiosks” at Khan Market, Saket, Connaught Place and Hauz Khas Village from 9 pm to 2 am where Uber will give a 50 per cent (upto Rs 75 discount). (Agencies/Files)

In a bid to curb incidents of drunk driving in New Delhi, Uber India and Delhi Traffic Police have come together to launch a campaign to spread awareness about the issue and promote road safety, the company said in a statement. Titled “Don’t Drink and Drive”, the campaign aims to discourage people from driving under the influence of alcohol during the month of December in the capital.

Focusing on hubs in New Delhi with the most number of bars and high volumes of trips at night, Uber and Delhi Traffic Police will set up “Don’t Drink and Drive Kiosks” at Khan Market, Saket, Connaught Place and Hauz Khas Village from 9 pm to 2 am during the month of December. To discourage people from driving under the influence, Uber will offer a 50 per cent discount (upto Rs 75) on trips taken during the time mentioned above. Promotional codes will also be available at these kiosks and at all police check-points in the form of flyers with a message to not take the wheel in an inebriated state, along with the code.

Commenting on the joint initiative, Prabhjeet Singh, General Manager, North & Delhi NCR, Uber India said, “Uber India is committed to promoting road safety and reducing incidents of drunk driving by providing an effective alternative. We are proud of our association with the Delhi Traffic Police to address a critical issue of road safety in the city.

“With this collaborative initiative we aim to reduce road traffic violations and casualties in some proportion and with the support of the Delhi Traffic Police, urge Delhiites to pledge to not drink and drive,” he said.

