Uber rape case: Woman, company settle civil lawsuit

Uber Technologies Inc and a woman who accused top executives of improperly obtaining her medical records, after a company driver raped her in Delhi, have agreed to settle a civil lawsuit she filed against the company in June, according to a US federal court filing on Friday.

The driver, Shiv Kumar Yadav, had raped the woman in December 2014. He was convicted of the rape and sentenced to life in prison in 2015.

The woman had previously settled a civil US lawsuit against Uber in 2015, but sued the company again in a San Francisco federal court. She said that shortly after the incident, a US Uber executive “met with Delhi Police and intentionally obtained the plaintiff’s confidential medical records.” Uber kept a copy of those records, the lawsuit said.

The woman was living in the US when she filed the lawsuit. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed in the court document. A spokesman for San Francisco-based Uber declined to comment. An attorney for the woman could not immediately be reached for comment.

The settlement comes as new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, who took the top job in August, is seeking to put several scandals behind the company following eight years of CEO Travis Kalanick’s pugnacious leadership, which led to rule-breaking around the world.

The lawsuit cited several media reports which said Kalanick and others doubted the woman’s account of her ordeal.

“Uber executives duplicitously and publicly decried the rape, expressing sympathy for plaintiff, and shock and regret at the violent attack, while privately speculating, as outlandish as it is, that she had colluded with a rival company to harm Uber’s business,” the lawsuit said.

A spokesman for Kalanick was not immediately available for comment.

