Uber driver, with fake driving licence, held for masturbating while ferrying woman passenger in Delhi

A 24-year-old Uber cab driver was arrested Sunday for allegedly masturbating in front of a woman passenger on April 15. The victim had hailed the cab from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and was going towards Barakhamba.

DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said the accused driver, identified as Shaukeen Khan, was operating the cab on a fake driving licence. He has been booked under sections 509 (insult modesty of a woman by an act/word) 420 (cheating) 468 (forgery) and 471 (using forged document) of the IPC at South Avenue Police Station.

The 40-year-old complainant told the police that she booked the Uber cab at about 10.30 pm on April 15. “While sitting in the cab she spotted the driver was staring at her and touching himself. The zip of his pant was open and he was continuously touching his private parts,” the woman said in her complaint.

“Initially, she ignored it but when he did not stop, she asked him to stop the vehicle near National Museum on Janpath Road. Soon after alighting from the vehicle, she dialed 100. The car driver, noticing this, fled with his vehicle,” a police officer said.

The woman provided Police Inspector Vijaypal Dahiya, who was patrolling the area, with the driver’s mobile number and the car registration number. “Dahiya immediately, rushed to the direction where the driver had fled and managed to track him following a chase of about a kilometer,” added the officer.

Khan was then taken to the police station and upon examination of his documents, it was found that his driving licence was forged while the licence he submitted to Uber was that of his brothers. Khan was produced before a Delhi court and was sent to one-day police custody, and later Tihar Jail.

According to the police, Khan is married and lives in Haryana’s Mewat. He has been driving for over a year. Last year, his licence was blocked by Uber when he refused to take a passenger to his destination.

