Uber driver held for taking pictures of woman: Cops

An Uber cab driver, who hails from Palwal, has been arrested by Gurgaon Police for allegedly taking pictures of a woman employee of a multinational company, while she was drinking tea with two co-workers outside a tea stall Wednesday. According to police, the incident took place near Supermart I, while the complainant was sitting at a tea stall outside her office with two other women employees. According to the complainant, the accused was allegedly standing nearby, and staring at them.

However, when they noticed him, he moved to another area, and positioned himself near a cab. It was then that the women noticed him using his mobile phone to take pictures of them, police said. When the women confronted him, the accused tried to flee. They, however, managed to catch hold of him and alert the police. “The accused was apprehended from the spot. He has been identified as Anurag, who hails from Palwal and works as a cab driver for Uber,” said Inspector Vikas Kaushik, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sector 29 police station.

A case has been registered under Section 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC, the SHO said. “The accused was produced in court on Thursday and has been sent to Bhondsi Jail,” the SHO added.

