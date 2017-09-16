Two years on, Jamia cancels PhD scholar’s admission

Jamia Millia Islamia Jamia Millia Islamia

The registration of woman, who was admitted as a PhD scholar at Jamia Millia Islamia two years ago, has been cancelled, with officials citing “technical reasons” and the woman, Dhrupadi Ghosh, saying she will move court against the institute.

“There was a discrepancy in her admission as she has done post-graduation in Fine Arts and not Sociology. Fine Arts is not an allied discipline of Sociology, as decided by the Board of Studies, which gives admission. When they realised it, they had to cancel the admission,” said an official who did not wish to be named.

Ghosh’s admission will be cancelled with effect from November 7. In the official letter sent to the students’ supervisor, no reason has been cited by the institute. An office order signed by the Jamia Registrar, dated September 7, said, “It is hereby informed to all concerned that the Vice-Chancellor has accepted the recommendations of the committee regarding cancellation of PhD admission of Ms Ghosh…”

Ghosh, associated with the Dayar-I-Shauq Students’ Charter, alleged she is being punished for “campus activism”. A week ago, four students of the organisation were sent showcause notices. Ghosh was not one of them.

Jamia Media Coordinator Saima Saeed, however, said, “I don’t know the reason behind the decision, but it cannot be because of her activism. There are hundreds of students who protest against the administration, but this has not happened to anyone. Why would she be singled out?”

Ghosh said, “I was not told about Fine Arts background being a problem. This is only happening because I have been involved in campus politics and have protested against the administration. I will move court soon.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App