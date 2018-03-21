Two years on, Chawri Bazar, Chandni Chowk metro stations get platform screen doors

The facility is available in the newly-launched Pink and Magenta corridors. (File Photo) The facility is available in the newly-launched Pink and Magenta corridors. (File Photo)

After a delay of two years, platform screen doors were made operational on Wednesday in two stations of Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line – Chawri Bazar and Chandni Chowk. The initial plan was to install the automated doors in six existing stations, but work in Kashmere Gate, New Delhi, Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat stations has not been completed yet.

“This is the first time that Delhi Metro has installed PSDs (platform screen doors) in already existing operational Metro stations,” DMRC said in a statement. The facility, which is available in the newly-launched Pink and Magenta corridors, is primarily aimed at crowd management and preventing suicides, the DMRC said.

The initial deadline to install the gates at the six Yellow Line stations was 2016. The project missed multiple deadlines and at one point the concerned contractor had abandoned work midway. Moreover, the installation and commissioning of these doors at already operational stations was a major challenge as the PSDs could be installed only during late hours. “The software was required to be upgraded for coordinated movement of the doors,” the statement added.

