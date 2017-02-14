Two years of AAP government in Delhi: Health, education get boost; transport lags

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at Delhi Secretariat Monday. “The Delhi administration is now on track… It’s been only two years but a lot of work has been done,” he said. PTI Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at Delhi Secretariat Monday. “The Delhi administration is now on track… It’s been only two years but a lot of work has been done,” he said. PTI

With the Aam Aadmi Party completing two years in power in the capital today, a look at their key promises — and where they stand.

105 mohalla clinics, 300 more ahead

While only 105 mohalla clinics in the national capital have seen the light of day since the AAP government came to power, senior government officials say the “priority” is to complete setting up 300 mohalla clinics in government-run schools. Health department officials confirmed that the project is on “fast track”. Some officials have claimed that the clearance certificate for land for the clinics was being delayed by the BJP-led MCDs and the DDA.

More seats, but no new college

Over the past year, the AAP government has focused on improving the quality of school education with several interventions being carried out to give government-run school students a better learning environment. While it added close to 5,000 seats in the institutes under it, Delhi government failed to start work on a new college. According to officials, the problem in increasing accessibility to quality higher education is the Parliament Act, which says Delhi cannot have any new affiliating universities.

Free wi-fi project still in talks

Over the last one year, the AAP government has examined various proposals to find Delhi a free wi-fi model that suits it the best, sources said. “The government is now close to approving a model. Various proposals and feasibility studies were carried out in the last two years. The government will, however, announce the plan only when it is close to finalising something,” a government spokesperson said.

Only 100 new cluster buses so far

The Delhi government has been promising induction of new buses under various models over the last two years. However, the government, in 2016, managed to induct only 100 new cluster buses to the DIMTS fleet. The AAP has brought in only 100 new cluster buses so far because of scarcity of depot land. The DTC has not floated a tender in more than year now, and sources say “the AAP government does not seem interested in making efforts to procure buses after three tender processes since 2014 failed to lure manufacturers”. The AAP government, in 2016, yet again promised to bring in a new set of buses — 3,000 smaller-sized mini and midi buses. However, this proposal too has run into hiccups at the stage of policy formulation itself.

‘Jal Board earned Rs 178 crore in 2 years’

Setting itself the goal to bring potable water to every household, the Delhi government Monday released a report card for the Delhi Jal Board. Water and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said that despite providing 20,000 litres of water for free, the Delhi Jal Board has earned additional revenue of Rs 178 crore in the last two years.

Mishra also said that clearing arrears of E, F, G and H categories has helped increase revenue for the board since residents of these areas are now clearing bills regularly. “In the last two years, 633 km of new water pipeline has been laid, which is unprecedented in Delhi. Also, 311 km of old and rusted water lines have been replaced during this period to improve the water supply and avoid contamination,” he said.