Two women from Aizaw dead, Delhi cops suspect ‘overdose’

Two women from Aizawl died under mysterious circumstances in south Delhi’s Vasant Vihar area Friday. Police said they suspect a case of drug overdose. The deceased were identified as Clara and Rakil, both 22. Clara lived in Delhi, while Rakil, who lived in Lucknow, came to Delhi Thursday. Their friends took them to Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

“The duo were unconscious. Blood samples confirmed they were under the influence of drugs,” additional DCP (south) Chinmoy Biswal.

