Two women dead in fire

Two women of a family were killed and seven people injured in a fire at a JJ cluster in Okhla late Monday night.

The fire broke out at a tea shop following a cylinder blast around 10 pm, police said. Four fire tenders were pressed into service and took an hour to douse the flames. Police said two houses were gutted in the fire. The condition of a woman and a girl is critical, police said.

