Two women commit suicide in Noida

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

Two women have allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves to death in separate incidents in the city, police said on Monday. In the first incident, Mamura resident Sugandha Sharma hanged herself from the ceiling fan at her house on Sunday, they said. She was married to Ashish Sharma for five years, police said, adding the couple has a young daughter.

However, the victim’s parents have alleged that their daughter was killed over dowry. Police said Ashish was being questioned. In the other incident, body of a 45-year-old woman was found hanging at her rented accommodation in Hoshiyarpur village on Sunday. The body has been sent for postmortem, they added.

In the third incident, a man succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Greater Noida on Monday. According to the police, Kalu had a fight with another man in Roza Jalalpur village two days ago. A case has been registered against the suspect at Bisrakha police statation and efforts are on to arrest him, they added.

