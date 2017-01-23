Two women among four arrested for robbing passengers in auto rickshaws

With the arrest, the police claimed to have solved five robbery cases reported from Mayur Vihar and Ghazipur areas and recovered several stolen articles. With the arrest, the police claimed to have solved five robbery cases reported from Mayur Vihar and Ghazipur areas and recovered several stolen articles.

Four persons including two women who allegedly used to rob passengers by offering cheap rides in auto-rickshaws and threatening to implicate them in molestation cases have been arrested in east Delhi, police said today.

The gang, led by one of the arrested women whose identity was not revealed, used to operate in an auto-rickshaw.

The gang, led by one of the arrested women whose identity was not revealed, used to operate in an auto-rickshaw. While one of them would drive the vehicle, the other two persons sat on the passengers’ seat at the back, police said.

“They used to offer lift to men not accompanied by anyone, and make them sit in the middle. They would offer cheaper rides. For instance, Rs 150 instead of the usual Rs 200.

“After taking the auto-rickshaw to a secluded spot in Mayur Vihar, they used to rob the passengers and throw them out of the vehicle,” said a senior police officer.

If the victim resisted the robbery, the woman would threaten to implicate him in a molestation case, he said.

The robberies committed by the gang, which was active during night, had created panic in the area, he said.

“During the probe, police gathered information about gangs operating with similar modus-operandi. CCTV footages were scanned and technical surveillance was mounted,” he said.

The location of the gang was traced in Trilokpuri on the basis of a stolen mobile phone and a raid was conducted yesterday. Four accused, including two women, were arrested from Trilokpuri Basti, the officer said.

The women’s accomplices — Imran, 25, and Sanjay, 32 –are auto drivers, he said.

During interrogation, they told police that they were active at Anand Vihar railway station and bus stand.

Police are trying to find whether they had also robbed people in other parts of Delhi.