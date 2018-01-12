Two underpasses to open in Gurgaon soon

Work at IFFCO Chowk is likely to be completed by

The underpasses at Rajiv Chowk and the Signature Tower intersections in Gurgaon will soon be open to commuters, with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurating the stretches on January 20.

Announcing the opening on Thursday, Public Works and Development (PWD) Minister Rao Narbir Singh said: “Once these two underpasses are opened, vehicles will be able to travel across the highway with ease, and the issue of traffic jams will be resolved.”

The two underpasses are part of traffic improvement work that had been undertaken at three major junctions — Signature Tower, IFFCO Chowk, and Rajiv Chowk — in the wake of major traffic jams in July 2016, which left commuters stranded for several hours.

While the underpass at Signature Tower will have three lanes on either side and will enable flow of traffic between Old and New Gurgaon, the one at Rajiv Chowk will have two lanes on either side and will ensure signal-free traffic movement from Sohna Road to Old Gurgaon.

Although the underpasses will be opened on January 20, officials said work on the service lanes, which is also part of the project, is yet to be completed.

